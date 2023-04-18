X

Johns Creek planning Town Center stream restoration and trail

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Johns Creek has made it a priority to re-establish the connection between Creekside Park and McGinnis Ferry Road along the Johns Creek tributary, all part of the Town Center Vision and Plan and the city’s Watershed Master Plan.

To get things started, the city council recently approved a $144,180 contract with WK Dickson for engineering services and environmental permitting for the stream restoration that can be fully funded through the Stormwater Utility budget for engineering services and will enable the city to pursue a grant (of up to $400K) for construction of the improvements.

This approximate 1,400-foot stretch of stream has severe bank erosion that has closed down the existing sidewalk and contributes heavy sediment loads to the entire Johns Creek watershed (including many neighborhoods downstream of the Town Center area). This project will not only connect Creekside Park to McGinnis Ferry Road, but will address the severe bank erosion and heavy sediment loads flowing down the Johns Creek watershed.

