Johns Creek officially breaks ground on Cauley Creek Park

For the past five years, Johns Creek has acquired five separate pieces of land to complete Cauley Creek Park, nearly doubling the city’s total park acreage. The site is mostly undeveloped except for a no longer operational water reclamation facility.

The 203-acre park, adjacent to the Rogers Bridge Trail and future Rogers Bridge connection over the Chattahoochee River to Duluth, will feature a 5K rubberized trail, lighted sports courts, lighted grass and synthetic turf playing fields, pedestrian bridges and river overlooks.