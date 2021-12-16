ajc logo
X

Johns Creek officially breaks ground on Cauley Creek Park

Johns Creek Mayor-elect John Bradberry, Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski, Council members Chris Coughlin, Erin Elwood, and Stacy Skinner, Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann, and members of Johns Creek’s Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee celebrate the groundbreaking for construction of the Cauley Creek Park on Bell Road. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
Caption
Johns Creek Mayor-elect John Bradberry, Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski, Council members Chris Coughlin, Erin Elwood, and Stacy Skinner, Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann, and members of Johns Creek’s Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee celebrate the groundbreaking for construction of the Cauley Creek Park on Bell Road. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Johns Creek officials met recently to celebrate the groundbreaking for construction of the Cauley Creek Park on Bell Road.

For the past five years, Johns Creek has acquired five separate pieces of land to complete Cauley Creek Park, nearly doubling the city’s total park acreage. The site is mostly undeveloped except for a no longer operational water reclamation facility.

The 203-acre park, adjacent to the Rogers Bridge Trail and future Rogers Bridge connection over the Chattahoochee River to Duluth, will feature a 5K rubberized trail, lighted sports courts, lighted grass and synthetic turf playing fields, pedestrian bridges and river overlooks.

Construction is expected to be complete in early 2023.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta police release tips to avoid smash and grab crimes
1h ago
Lane closures to slow Atlanta traffic on I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road this weekend
1h ago
ESPN features retired Alpharetta police K-9 as ‘AKC Hero’
13h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top