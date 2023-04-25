X

Johns Creek mayor plans state of the city address

Credit: Courtesy Johns Creek

Credit: Courtesy Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry will present the State of the City Address at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Chattahoochee High School, 5230 Taylor Road.

Those attending will likely hear about the past year’s accomplishments including completed public works projects, police and fire department updates, Cauley Creek Park and stormwater utility progress.

Looking ahead, Mayor Bradberry will almost certainly discuss the city’s anticipated luxury mixed-use development and efforts to create a 192-acre Town Center. Doors to the free event open at 6 p.m. with light refreshments served. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. RSVP by visiting the registration page on the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce website: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekStateoftheCity2023.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention1h ago

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Damon Stoudamire’s ‘different vision’ brings in transfer Tyzhaun Claude
6h ago

Credit: AP

Biden’s ‘24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: AP

Biden’s ‘24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United’s options at goalkeeper
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Roswell to repave lower Groveway Park parking lot
Roswell makes changes to city codes related to new townhomes
College Park says discrimination allegations are untrue
Featured

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
19h ago
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top