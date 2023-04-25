Johns Creek mayor plans state of the city address

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry will present the State of the City Address at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Chattahoochee High School, 5230 Taylor Road.
Those attending will likely hear about the past year’s accomplishments including completed public works projects, police and fire department updates, Cauley Creek Park and stormwater utility progress.
Looking ahead, Mayor Bradberry will almost certainly discuss the city’s anticipated luxury mixed-use development and efforts to create a 192-acre Town Center. Doors to the free event open at 6 p.m. with light refreshments served. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. RSVP by visiting the registration page on the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce website: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekStateoftheCity2023.
