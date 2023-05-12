X

Johns Creek making progress on intersection improvements

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

Johns Creek is constantly working to improve traffic flow throughout the city. Two projects are making headway this month.

Construction activities on the Barnwell Road at Holcomb Bridge Road intersection project include completing grading for the road and utility relocation. Paving of the new section of roadway will be done in layers and may be bumpy and uneven until the final top layer is completed. Crews are also working on retaining walls and the pedestrian trail north of Hogan’s Creek and preparing for installation of the pedestrian bridge.

Construction crews are also continuing utility work and pouring concrete for curb, gutter and the sidewalk/trail for the Haynes Bridge Road at Old Alabama Road intersection. Both projects are expected to be complete by the end of summer, weather permitting.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

BREAKING: Mother accused of murder after girl, 1, pulled from Sandy Springs pond44m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times
2h ago

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Kamala Harris visit to Ga. lays down a 2024 marker for Biden
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Director absent, Gwinnett rec board members frustrated over ‘Promised Land’
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Director absent, Gwinnett rec board members frustrated over ‘Promised Land’
5h ago

Politicians enter fray on best way to teach Georgia kids to read
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy Facebook

North Fulton leaders visit North Carolina to see economic development strategies up-close
4h ago
Proposed MARTA budget would restore bus and rail service
5h ago
Alpharetta and Fulton collaborating on school safety
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
14h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
19h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top