Johns Creek making progress on intersection improvements

Construction activities on the Barnwell Road at Holcomb Bridge Road intersection project include completing grading for the road and utility relocation. Paving of the new section of roadway will be done in layers and may be bumpy and uneven until the final top layer is completed. Crews are also working on retaining walls and the pedestrian trail north of Hogan’s Creek and preparing for installation of the pedestrian bridge.

Construction crews are also continuing utility work and pouring concrete for curb, gutter and the sidewalk/trail for the Haynes Bridge Road at Old Alabama Road intersection. Both projects are expected to be complete by the end of summer, weather permitting.