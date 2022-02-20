Hamburger icon
Johns Creek launches community art competition for students

Johns Creek and its Mayor John Bradberry are inviting elementary, middle, and high school students in the city to participate in the Mayor's Community Art Competition featuring "Nature in Johns Creek."



North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Johns Creek and its mayor, John Bradberry, are inviting elementary, middle and high school students in the city to participate in the Mayor’s Community Art Competition featuring “Nature in Johns Creek.”

Students can submit 2D art pieces including paintings, drawings, multi-media or digital illustrations. The purpose of this art is to identify and show what students find inspiring about nature in Johns Creek.

“Inspiration may come from the walking trails at Newtown Park, a fish in a stream at Autrey Mill Nature Center, the playground at your school or your own back yard,” stated the city.

A variety of submissions will be featured on the city’s website and social media platforms. Finalists will be selected by Johns Creek staff, and the winning selections (one each from an elementary, middle, and high school student) will be selected by Mayor Bradberry and displayed at Johns Creek City Hall.

Details on how to submit artwork: www.JohnsCreekGA.gov/artcompetition.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, Apr. 11.


