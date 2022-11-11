Johns Creek invites public to discuss Sargent at Ashwick Place intersection

During the meeting, city staff will present concept designs for proposed improvements to address high speeds and vehicle collisions at the intersection. Among the challenges, residents exiting Ashwick Place onto Sargent Road cannot easily see oncoming traffic due to a hill on Sargent Road approaching the intersection.

Those attending the meeting will have a chance to provide feedback on the proposed improvements. For those not able to attend in-person, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available Nov. 17 at https://bit.ly/3NxZt5T.