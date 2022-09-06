Johns Creek installs second gateway marker

Artist William Massey designed and created the marker, with input from city staff and local residents, to represent the importance of the Chattahoochee River and its historic Rogers Bridge. According to the city’s statement, “the bridge on the marker is leading you from Johns Creek’s past into its future, whose history flows like the Chattahoochee River.”

Tourism Product Development projects are funded by the hotel/motel tax on overnight stays in Johns Creek hotels and allocated by state law for use on specific capital projects that improve destination appeal to visitors, support visitors’ experience, or are used by visitors.