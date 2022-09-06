ajc logo
X

Johns Creek installs second gateway marker

Representatives from the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau and artist William Massey (3rd from left) recently unveiled the city’s second gateway marker on State Bridge Road on the west side of the Chattahoochee River. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Combined ShapeCaption
Representatives from the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau and artist William Massey (3rd from left) recently unveiled the city’s second gateway marker on State Bridge Road on the west side of the Chattahoochee River. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau recently unveiled the city’s second gateway marker on State Bridge Road on the west side of the Chattahoochee River. The first of the design was placed at the corner of Kimball Bridge Road and State Bridge Road in 2020.

Artist William Massey designed and created the marker, with input from city staff and local residents, to represent the importance of the Chattahoochee River and its historic Rogers Bridge. According to the city’s statement, “the bridge on the marker is leading you from Johns Creek’s past into its future, whose history flows like the Chattahoochee River.”

Tourism Product Development projects are funded by the hotel/motel tax on overnight stays in Johns Creek hotels and allocated by state law for use on specific capital projects that improve destination appeal to visitors, support visitors’ experience, or are used by visitors.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Video shows fake Trump elector aided copying of Georgia election data6h ago
Updated: Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson arrested, accused of misdemeanor theft
3h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
8h ago
WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer
1h ago
WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer
1h ago
Falcons release first official depth chart: Drew Dalman named center
1h ago
The Latest
Milton encouraging attendance at septic system workshop
3h ago
Improvements coming to Old Roswell Road at Warsaw Road
Roswell working with Johns Creek on Nesbit Ferry project
Featured
Volunteers with Rome GA Cares loaded water onto trucks headed to Summerville, GA following heavy flooding in the area. (Courtesy of Rome GA Cares)

Credit: Rome GA Cares

Rome non-profit sends flood supplies, volunteers to Chattooga County
2h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
6h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top