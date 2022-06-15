Johns Creek installs new sculpture in roundabout

The non-profit Johns Creek Beautification organization and its ArtSpot public art subcommittee have successfully helped the city bring its newest public art piece to the Bell Road-Boles Road roundabout.
“Entwined Strength,” a 4,000-pound sculpture made from hot forged steel depicts a horse made of vines and symbolizing the people who joined forces to create the new city of Johns Creek.
Sculptor Eric Strauss suggests, “When you contemplate the sculpture, think about how the vines have interwoven to create the dramatic new figure of a horse. The horse is situated as if rising from the direction of the Chattahoochee River, to move towards a new place that would become Johns Creek.”
The sculpture will be oiled and left to create its natural rust patina over time.
Learn more about the sculpture: www.bit.ly/3MKOZyZ.
About the Author