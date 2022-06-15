Johns Creek installs new sculpture in roundabout

“Entwined Strength,” a 4,000-pound sculpture made from hot forged steel depicts a horse made of vines and symbolizing the people who joined forces to create the new city of Johns Creek.

Sculptor Eric Strauss suggests, “When you contemplate the sculpture, think about how the vines have interwoven to create the dramatic new figure of a horse. The horse is situated as if rising from the direction of the Chattahoochee River, to move towards a new place that would become Johns Creek.”