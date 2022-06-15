ajc logo
X

Johns Creek installs new sculpture in roundabout

“Entwined Strength,” a 4,000-pound sculpture made from hot forged steel depicts a horse, symbolizing the people who joined forces to create the new city of Johns Creek. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek.)

Combined ShapeCaption
“Entwined Strength,” a 4,000-pound sculpture made from hot forged steel depicts a horse, symbolizing the people who joined forces to create the new city of Johns Creek. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek.)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The non-profit Johns Creek Beautification organization and its ArtSpot public art subcommittee have successfully helped the city bring its newest public art piece to the Bell Road-Boles Road roundabout.

“Entwined Strength,” a 4,000-pound sculpture made from hot forged steel depicts a horse made of vines and symbolizing the people who joined forces to create the new city of Johns Creek.

Sculptor Eric Strauss suggests, “When you contemplate the sculpture, think about how the vines have interwoven to create the dramatic new figure of a horse. The horse is situated as if rising from the direction of the Chattahoochee River, to move towards a new place that would become Johns Creek.”

The sculpture will be oiled and left to create its natural rust patina over time.

Learn more about the sculpture: www.bit.ly/3MKOZyZ.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
4h ago
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
23h ago
Violent night leaves 2 dead in 6 shootings across Atlanta
1h ago
Violent night leaves 2 dead in 6 shootings across Atlanta
1h ago
A decade of DACA left its impact on Georgia. But threats loom.
9h ago
The Latest
Roswell extends moratorium on new apartments
3h ago
Sandy Springs launches adaptive kayaking program
20h ago
Juneteenth to show Sandy Springs’ growing diversity, organizers say
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top