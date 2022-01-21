Hamburger icon
Johns Creek hires new economic development director

Randall Toussaint is the new economic development director in Johns Creek. Courtesy Johns Creek

Credit: Courtesy Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Johns Creek has hired a new economic development director to help the city attract new businesses and jobs.

Randall Toussaint will oversee initiatives intended to position the city as a place for quality, sustainable business investment, a city statement said.

Toussaint has more than a decade of experience in planning and economic development and previously served as director of economic development for Partnership Gwinnett.

He replaces Chris Cannon who left the position in October after serving 10 months.

City Manager Ed Densmore said Toussaint is known across the southeast region for leadership in economic development.

“Adding him to the Johns Creek team to build and execute our economic development vision will significantly enhance the city’s ability to deliver the highest quality economic development services to existing and prospective businesses,” Densmore said.

Toussaint earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Morehouse College and a master’s degree in public administration from Savannah State University, the statement said.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

