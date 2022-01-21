Johns Creek hires new economic development director

City Manager Ed Densmore said Toussaint is known across the southeast region for leadership in economic development.

“Adding him to the Johns Creek team to build and execute our economic development vision will significantly enhance the city’s ability to deliver the highest quality economic development services to existing and prospective businesses,” Densmore said.

Toussaint earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Morehouse College and a master’s degree in public administration from Savannah State University, the statement said.