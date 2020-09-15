X

Johns Creek extending Jones Bridge turn lanes

Crews will be lengthening turning lanes on Jones Bridge Road, at Addison Way and Sargent Road, Johns Creek announced.
Crews will be lengthening turning lanes on Jones Bridge Road, at Addison Way and Sargent Road, Johns Creek announced.

North Fulton County | 20 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and traffic control measures on Jones Bridge Road in Johns Creek in the coming weeks, as the city announced crews will be lengthening two turning lanes on the street.

To accommodate more turning vehicles, southbound Jones Bridge will get an extended left-turn lane onto Addison Way, while northbound Jones Bridge will receive an extended right-turn lane onto Sargent Road, the city said.

Weather permitting, construction is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Information: https://bit.ly/3hhX25y

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.