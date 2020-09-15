Johns Creek extending Jones Bridge turn lanes

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and traffic control measures on Jones Bridge Road in Johns Creek in the coming weeks, as the city announced crews will be lengthening two turning lanes on the street.
To accommodate more turning vehicles, southbound Jones Bridge will get an extended left-turn lane onto Addison Way, while northbound Jones Bridge will receive an extended right-turn lane onto Sargent Road, the city said.
Weather permitting, construction is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Information: https://bit.ly/3hhX25y