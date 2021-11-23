Johns Creek encouraging donations to Toys for Tots

City Hall: 11360 Lakefield Drive

Fire Station #61: 10265 Medlock Bridge Pkwy.

Fire Station #62: 10925 Rogers Cir.

Fire Station #63: 3165 Old Alabama Rd.

Park Place: 3125 Old Alabama Rd.

Toys should be unwrapped and new in their original packaging. Typically, most donated toys are appropriate for small children, but there is a large need this year for children 10-12 years old.