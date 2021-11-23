ajc logo
Johns Creek encouraging donations to Toys for Tots

Johns Creek is hoping to bring smiles to less-fortunate children this holiday season by collecting donations of new toys during the city’s annual “Toys for Tots” campaign. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Johns Creek is hoping to bring smiles to less-fortunate children this holiday season by collecting donations of new toys during the city’s annual “Toys for Tots” campaign. Donated toys will be accepted through Dec. 16 at:

  • City Hall: 11360 Lakefield Drive
  • Fire Station #61: 10265 Medlock Bridge Pkwy.
  • Fire Station #62: 10925 Rogers Cir.
  • Fire Station #63: 3165 Old Alabama Rd.
  • Park Place: 3125 Old Alabama Rd.

Toys should be unwrapped and new in their original packaging. Typically, most donated toys are appropriate for small children, but there is a large need this year for children 10-12 years old.

Since 1947, the basic mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas. Details: www.toysfortots.org.

