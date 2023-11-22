Johns Creek designated state’s first BioReady Community

Georgia Bio, a nonprofit membership-based organization that promotes the interests and growth of the life sciences industry, recently chose Johns Creek as the initial municipality in Georgia to be recognized as a gold level BioReady Community.

Georgia Bio launched the BioReady Community program with support from the nonprofit MassBio and adopted its rating system to determine a municipality’s readiness to host biotechnology facilities based on the community’s zoning practices and infrastructure capacity.

“We are pleased to receive the gold level BioReady Community designation which further demonstrates that Johns Creek is one of the nation’s premier communities for health, wellness, and innovation,” said Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry in a statement. “Being BioReady means that Johns Creek is uniquely capable to meet the needs of companies seeking redevelopment, renovation or new construction of biotech laboratory and manufacturing facilities.”