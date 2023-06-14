Johns Creek denies request for coffee shop drive-through

Following a recent public hearing, the Johns Creek City Council voted 4-3 against a request to open a coffee shop with an 888-square-foot drive-through at 10805 State Bridge Road. Mayor John Bradberry and Council Members Stacy Skinner, Chris Coughlin and Larry Dibiase voted to deny the zoning change that would have allowed the project to move forward.

The biggest challenge in approval came from opposition from about 300 homeowners living in the Abberley Towneship. Homeowners, who met with the applicant, Abid Khutiwala, expressed concern about peak hours conflicting with students entering and exiting school buses, and potential obstruction of emergency vehicles, deliveries and residential traffic.

The applicant, Abid Khutiwala’s “Trip Generation Memo” indicated proposed stacking in the drive-through around the building would most likely accommodate peak trip volumes without overflow onto Abberley Lane.