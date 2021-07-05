Johns Creek creates new agreement with Johns Creek Advantage for economic development

In 2020, and throughout the early phases of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Johns Creek took several steps to support local businesses including relaxing sign regulations and delaying business and occupational tax deadlines. As part of their Fiscal Year 2021 Budget, the city is shifting resources from contractual operations with Johns Creek Advantage, who formerly advanced most of the city’s economic development, to create a full-time economic development director position as part of city staff.
JCA has gone through numerous changes in recent years and currently has no staff or significant budget but remains a major partner of the city’s economic development efforts.
A new agreement between the city and JCA, approved at the city’s recent council meeting, defines JCA in an advisory role to support the city’s economic development activities as a board of expert advisors and to be a communications conduit for partner networked organizations. The organization will maintain its 501c(3) status and report its financials. Continuing the current practice, John Creek’s City Manager will remain a full voting member of the JCA Board of Directors. No city finances are committed.
Information: www.johnscreekadvantage.org.