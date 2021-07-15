Johns Creek councilman resigns for mayor run

A Johns Creek Councilman resigned Monday with two years left in his term in order to run for mayor.
Brian Weaver had two years left in his City Council term but if he were to win the mayoral race in November, a special election to fill his seat would cost the city $100,000, he said. Instead, other candidates can run to fill his council seat in the upcoming November vote.
His opponent in the mayoral race, Councilman John Bradberry, has a term that ends in December. If Bradberry were to win the race for mayor, no special election would be necessary to fill his council seat.
Communications Director Bob Mullen said he couldn’t cite a law requiring Weaver to resign. But Weaver and city officials believe he was obligated to give up his seat under state law.
“It was the right thing to do for the taxpayers of Johns Creek,” Weaver said. “We had to give the (Fulton County) Board of Elections time get my City Council seat on the November ballot.”
Weaver was elected in 2019. He retired that year from the Johns Creek Police Department after serving in a senior command position.
He and Bradberry both point to work they did to pass the city’s new storm water utility plan and to distribute the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to small businesses.
“I’m looking forward to the campaigning,” Bradberry said.