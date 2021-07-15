Johns Creek councilman resigns for mayor run

Brian Weaver had two years left in his City Council term but if he were to win the mayoral race in November, a special election to fill his seat would cost the city $100,000, he said. Instead, other candidates can run to fill his council seat in the upcoming November vote.

His opponent in the mayoral race, Councilman John Bradberry, has a term that ends in December. If Bradberry were to win the race for mayor, no special election would be necessary to fill his council seat.