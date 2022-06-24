Johns Creek completes pavilion and restroom at Autry Mill

The Johns Creek Public Works Department recently completed a new restroom and pavilion at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Rd.
The facilities were placed on the north end of the nature preserve property near Warsaw Church. A good spot since this historic church does not have indoor restroom facilities.
The city approved a $393,854 construction contract last fall for the project.
Of the city’s $40M Parks Bond, the city council set aside $750K to make improvements at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.
This will be the sixth bond project to completed in addition to renovation of the Farm Museum, construction of a bus turnaround and parking lot, relocation of the smokehouse from Cauley Creek, completion of a Forest Management Plan, and the addition of a bathroom in the Program Barn.
About the Author