Johns Creek completes pavilion and restroom at Autry Mill

Johns Creek Public Works Department recently completed a new restroom and pavilion at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Johns Creek Public Works Department recently completed a new restroom and pavilion at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Johns Creek Public Works Department recently completed a new restroom and pavilion at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Rd.

The facilities were placed on the north end of the nature preserve property near Warsaw Church. A good spot since this historic church does not have indoor restroom facilities.

The city approved a $393,854 construction contract last fall for the project.

Of the city’s $40M Parks Bond, the city council set aside $750K to make improvements at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.

This will be the sixth bond project to completed in addition to renovation of the Farm Museum, construction of a bus turnaround and parking lot, relocation of the smokehouse from Cauley Creek, completion of a Forest Management Plan, and the addition of a bathroom in the Program Barn.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
