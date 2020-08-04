Johns Creek completes first TSPLOST project

Johns Creek recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony the completion of the first project funded by the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) – intersection improvements at Bell and McGinnis Ferry roads.
The $1.9 million project extended a right turn lane from northbound Bell, and added through lanes on McGinnis Ferry through its intersection with Bell, officials said.
“Our Public Works Department continues to provide innovative solutions to improve safety and traffic flow throughout the city,” said Mayor Mike Bodker. “We’re excited to have completed our first TSPLOST project and look forward to more TSPLOST project progress in Johns Creek.”
The TSPLOST was approved in November 2016 by Fulton County voters outside the city of Atlanta. Other TSPLOST projects in Johns Creek include the widening of State Bridge Road from the Chattahoochee River to Camden Way, and intersection improvements at Bell and Medlock Bridge roads. Information: https://bit.ly/3jVDF4W