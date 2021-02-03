Johns Creek community garden registration opens Feb. 15

Garden plots are open to any Johns Creek resident, or group of residents, interested in planting and maintaining a 4-foot by 8-foot plot. It the garden features 52 plots and has four raised beds for those who have trouble working at ground level.

Applications: www.tinyurl.com/1dxe8kvi. Includes a $10 Johns Creek Garden Association membership fee and $60 application fee, $25 for individuals over the age of 65. Membership and application fees are refundable for people not selected for a plot.