Johns Creek celebrates Open Data day by mapping trees

The project will create a map-based inventory of trees in Johns Creek city parks using a GIS-created smartphone app. Each point added to the map will represent a single tree along with that tree’s specific species name thanks to the app’s ability to detect the top 50 tree types in the Atlanta by leaf. This tree inventory can be continually accessed by the city for tree maintenance and new plantings as well as by citizens and advocacy groups for their own analysis.

Details about Open Data Day and the Map Our Trees initiative: www.bit.ly/3qjZAVi.