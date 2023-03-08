BreakingNews
Woman found dead after fire in garage at DeKalb home
Johns Creek celebrates Georgia Arbor Day

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry and council member Erin Elwood recently helped plant a tree at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Road in celebration of Georgia Arbor Day. Mayor Bradberry presented Autrey Mill with a proclamation recognizing Feb. 17 as “Arbor Day in Johns Creek.”

Arbor Day is nationally recognized as the last Friday in April. However, each state celebrates Arbor Day at different times of the year depending on the best time of year to plant trees. In Georgia, Arbor Day is always in February to allow trees to become well-established before hot summer days when the tree will need to pull moisture through the root system.

The Georgia Forestry Commission has helpful information on their website on ways communities and individual homeowners can recognize the benefits of trees.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
