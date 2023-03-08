Johns Creek celebrates Georgia Arbor Day

Arbor Day is nationally recognized as the last Friday in April. However, each state celebrates Arbor Day at different times of the year depending on the best time of year to plant trees. In Georgia, Arbor Day is always in February to allow trees to become well-established before hot summer days when the tree will need to pull moisture through the root system.

The Georgia Forestry Commission has helpful information on their website on ways communities and individual homeowners can recognize the benefits of trees.