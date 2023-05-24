X

Johns Creek Cauley Creek Park taking shape

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

Cauley Creek Park in Johns Creek is nearing completion of the first phase of construction. The 203-acre property at 7255 Bell Road is in the eastern half of the city adjacent to the Rogers Bridge Trail and future Rogers Bridge connection over the Chattahoochee River to Duluth.

Once complete this summer, the park will feature a 5K rubberized trail, lighted sports courts, four lighted grass and synthetic turf playing fields, a concession/restroom building, pedestrian bridges and river overlooks.

Although still a very active construction area and not open to the public, the city is planning a grand opening celebration July 22 and Cauley Creek Week July 17-22 with details to come soon.

