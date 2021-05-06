Johns Creek business owners needed for survey, public meeting

Johns Creek is seeking business owners to complete an online survey to better understand the needs and challenges facing the local business community.
Both commercial and home-based business owners are urged to complete the 2021 online survey: <u>www.johnscreekga.seamlessdocs.com/f/businesssurvey</u><u>.</u>
The city is also in the process of reviewing the current fee structure for the business occupational tax and fees. City staff expect to present recommendations for fee structure revisions to the Johns Creek city council this year.
To obtain input, the city will host a public meeting for the business community and residents to provide feedback on the business license fee structure at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive.
Additional information: https://bit.ly/3312B3K.