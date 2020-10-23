X

Johns Creek breaks ground for Cauley Creek trail

Johns Creek has broken ground for the first leg of the Cauley Creek Park Trail, with construction of the rest of the 200-acre park expected to begin next summer. CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

North Fulton County | 11 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Construction is under way of the first segment of the Cauley Creek Park Trail in Johns Creek.

Mayor Mike Bodker and City Council members were joined by members of the city Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee and representatives of the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy and Trust for Public Land at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for the 3.1-mile path.

The first leg of the 14-foot-wide path, about 2,500 feet long, will be made of a durable rubberized material and is to be completed next spring, the city said in a Facebook posting. Construction of the rest of Cauley Creek Park, nearly 200 acres on the Chattahoochee River, is expected to begin next summer.

Information: https://bit.ly/2TvoUKh

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.