Johns Creek breaks ground for Cauley Creek trail

Construction is under way of the first segment of the Cauley Creek Park Trail in Johns Creek.
Mayor Mike Bodker and City Council members were joined by members of the city Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee and representatives of the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy and Trust for Public Land at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for the 3.1-mile path.
The first leg of the 14-foot-wide path, about 2,500 feet long, will be made of a durable rubberized material and is to be completed next spring, the city said in a Facebook posting. Construction of the rest of Cauley Creek Park, nearly 200 acres on the Chattahoochee River, is expected to begin next summer.
Information: https://bit.ly/2TvoUKh