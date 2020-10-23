Johns Creek breaks ground for Cauley Creek trail

Mayor Mike Bodker and City Council members were joined by members of the city Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee and representatives of the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy and Trust for Public Land at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for the 3.1-mile path.

The first leg of the 14-foot-wide path, about 2,500 feet long, will be made of a durable rubberized material and is to be completed next spring, the city said in a Facebook posting. Construction of the rest of Cauley Creek Park, nearly 200 acres on the Chattahoochee River, is expected to begin next summer.