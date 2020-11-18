X

Johns Creek breaks ground for Bell Road roundabout

Johns Creek has broken ground on a $1.4 million project to create a roundabout and trail at Bell Road and Rogers Circle.
Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County | 33 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Johns Creek officials have broken ground for the city’s next road project funded by the 2016 TSPLOST: A roundabout and trail at Bell Road and Rogers Circle.

Project plans call for the roundabout and a 10-foot-wide sidewalk that will connect to an existing sidewalk near River Trail Middle School, the city said. Construction is to be finished in the fall of 2021, weather permitting.

The $1.4 million project aims to accommodate the high volume of traffic turning left, while the trail addition promotes connectivity to surrounding developments, according to a project website. Information: https://bit.ly/3nlAbtw

