Johns Creek breaks ground for Bell Road roundabout

Project plans call for the roundabout and a 10-foot-wide sidewalk that will connect to an existing sidewalk near River Trail Middle School, the city said. Construction is to be finished in the fall of 2021, weather permitting.

The $1.4 million project aims to accommodate the high volume of traffic turning left, while the trail addition promotes connectivity to surrounding developments, according to a project website. Information: https://bit.ly/3nlAbtw