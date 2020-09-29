Johns Creek awards $190K Town Center planning contract

“The Town Center Master Plan seeks to establish appropriate land use, linear park design, street and multi-modal networks, streetscape, and architectural (design) standards to create a sense of place commensurate with the scale and quality of the city,” Ben Song, community development director, said in an agenda report to the council.

Pond is to start work in October and has proposed an accelerated project completion timeline of nine months, with community meeting or public hearings held at each of six major project steps, Song said. The Town Center Advisory Committee and residents will participate through workshops, virtual charrettes and planning exercises.