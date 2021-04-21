ajc logo
X

Johns Creek approves contract for Newtown Park Perimeter Trail

Johns Creek has approved a $164,649 contract for construction of the Newtown Park Perimeter Trail. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
Johns Creek has approved a $164,649 contract for construction of the Newtown Park Perimeter Trail. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a contract with the lowest of five bidders, Summit Construction and Development from Stone Mountain, for construction of the Newtown Park Perimeter Trail.

In Nov. 2016, the Johns Creek community approved a parks bond to enhance the recreation and park system through a series of additions and enhancements. Of the $40 million parks bond, Johns Creek originally set aside $1,234,000 to make improvements at Newtown Park.

The city has already completed four improvement projects at the park, including artificial turf at the soccer and lacrosse fields, a bocce court expansion, and sidewalk connection from the playground to the soccer field. In Jan. 2020, the city increased the budget by $167,601 for adding trail connections leaving a balance of $233,757 available.

The construction contract with Summit Construction & Development for $164,649 with a contingency of $16,465 will leave an available balance of $52,643 (plus any savings from the construction contingency) for the future installation of soft surface trails at Newtown Park.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top