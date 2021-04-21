Johns Creek approves contract for Newtown Park Perimeter Trail

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a contract with the lowest of five bidders, Summit Construction and Development from Stone Mountain, for construction of the Newtown Park Perimeter Trail.
In Nov. 2016, the Johns Creek community approved a parks bond to enhance the recreation and park system through a series of additions and enhancements. Of the $40 million parks bond, Johns Creek originally set aside $1,234,000 to make improvements at Newtown Park.
The city has already completed four improvement projects at the park, including artificial turf at the soccer and lacrosse fields, a bocce court expansion, and sidewalk connection from the playground to the soccer field. In Jan. 2020, the city increased the budget by $167,601 for adding trail connections leaving a balance of $233,757 available.
The construction contract with Summit Construction & Development for $164,649 with a contingency of $16,465 will leave an available balance of $52,643 (plus any savings from the construction contingency) for the future installation of soft surface trails at Newtown Park.