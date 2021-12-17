Johns Creek approves contract for Medlock Bridge Road intersection improvements

For northbound traffic, the project proposes adding a third lane south of the Skyway Drive intersection to just north of the Bell Road intersection before transitioning into a through-right lane at Johns Creek United Methodist Church and eventually a right-only turn lane.

In the southbound direction, the project will add a third lane just north of the Bell Road intersection to just south of Skyway Drive where the roadway tapers back to two through lanes. The project includes additional turn lanes at the Abbotts Bridge Road intersection where GDOT is in the right-of-way acquisition stage to widen Abbotts Bridge Road/Ga. 120.