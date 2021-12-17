Johns Creek approves contract for Medlock Bridge Road intersection improvements

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $190,400 contract with Alfred Benesch & Company for the engineering phase for improvements on Medlock Bridge Road at its intersections with Skyway Drive, Abbotts Bridge Road and Bell Road.
For northbound traffic, the project proposes adding a third lane south of the Skyway Drive intersection to just north of the Bell Road intersection before transitioning into a through-right lane at Johns Creek United Methodist Church and eventually a right-only turn lane.
In the southbound direction, the project will add a third lane just north of the Bell Road intersection to just south of Skyway Drive where the roadway tapers back to two through lanes. The project includes additional turn lanes at the Abbotts Bridge Road intersection where GDOT is in the right-of-way acquisition stage to widen Abbotts Bridge Road/Ga. 120.
This engineering phase is within the TSPLOST project’s available balance of $1,105,882.
