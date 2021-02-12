X

Johns Creek approves $427K in contracts for Old Alabama Road Trail

This section of John Creek’s efforts to fill in gaps in the existing sidewalk system will build sidewalks from Autry Vue Lane to Autry Falls Way. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved two contracts totaling $426,866 for a portion of the Old Alabama Road Trail Improvement Project. This section of the city’s efforts to fill in gaps in the existing sidewalk system and improve mobility for pedestrians will build sidewalks from Autry Vue Lane to Autry Falls Way.

The city approved a $374,166 construction contract with the lowest bidder Archimetric Design and Construction, Inc. and a $52,700 construction engineering and inspection task order with low-bidder Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.

Construction, weather permitting, is expected to last six months with completion by the end of summer 2021.

