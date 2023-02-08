BreakingNews
SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic Park
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Johns Creek approves $3M Jones Bridge Road contracts

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved contracts to improve multi-modal connectivity along Jones Bridge Road between Douglas Road and McGinnis Ferry Road.

The city approved a $2,571,441 construction contract with Summit Construction and Development, a $93,377 construction engineering and inspection task order with Lowe Engineers and a $257,144 ten percent construction contingency.

The city plans to add a 10-foot-wide pedestrian trail and 4-foot-wide bike land along this stretch of Jones Bridge Road.

Summit Construction and Development provided the lowest of five bids for the construction.

This is a TSPLOST I project with an original budget of $7 million. The project was split into two plans – one to improve the intersection of Jones Bridge Road at Douglas Road and this project for the multi-modal improvements on Jones Bridge Road between Douglas Road and McGinnis Ferry Road.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The Jolt: Mayor of proposed ‘Buckhead City’ would make $225,000 per year2h ago

Credit: TNS

UGA president unsure if policy changes needed after fatal crash
13h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Democrats applaud, Republicans pan Biden’s State of the Union speech
2h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic...
1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic...
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Attorney decries defendants’ treatment, sheriff says safety is focus
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek to address flooding in Foxworth subdivision
1h ago
South Fulton whistleblowers allege police and city corruption, discrimination in lawsuit
2h ago
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
8h ago
Harris to press Biden’s ‘finish the job’ message with Atlanta stop
9h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top