Johns Creek approves $3M Jones Bridge Road contracts

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved contracts to improve multi-modal connectivity along Jones Bridge Road between Douglas Road and McGinnis Ferry Road.
The city approved a $2,571,441 construction contract with Summit Construction and Development, a $93,377 construction engineering and inspection task order with Lowe Engineers and a $257,144 ten percent construction contingency.
The city plans to add a 10-foot-wide pedestrian trail and 4-foot-wide bike land along this stretch of Jones Bridge Road.
Summit Construction and Development provided the lowest of five bids for the construction.
This is a TSPLOST I project with an original budget of $7 million. The project was split into two plans – one to improve the intersection of Jones Bridge Road at Douglas Road and this project for the multi-modal improvements on Jones Bridge Road between Douglas Road and McGinnis Ferry Road.
