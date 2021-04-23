Johns Creek approves $1.4M contract for main roads resurfacing

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $1,391,077 contract with Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc. for the city’s Main Roads Resurfacing Project. The contractor was the lowest of seven bidders for the work.
This contract includes resurfacing of State Bridge Road from Jones Bridge Road to Johns Creek High School/ East Morton Road/Twingate Drive, and an asphalt overlay at the Shakerag Park track.
The council also approved a change order added to the original scope of work totaling $150,160 for the addition of Buice Road at Spruill Road intersection improvement asphalt work.