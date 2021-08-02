Johns Creek approves $110,217 contract for city hall improvements

Improvements began in late 2020 to the public restrooms and to enclose the sally port/garage to meet the needs of the police department. The next renovations provided separation of spaces for the court and finance area and added sinks on the first floor (in the community development area) and on the second floor (in the police department area) paired with an extension of the hot water line.

To continue improvements, the Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $110,217 contract with the lowest of two bidders, Scott Contracting, to construct improvements to the Public Works and GIS work area on the third floor.