Johns Creek appoints eight to recreation and parks committee

This 15-member committee is tasked with overseeing policies for city-owned parks and the recreation programs operated within them. They also investigate and report on related concerns to the city council and submit recommendations for approval.

The committee members serve staggered terms with the first eight members appointed serving two-year terms. Seven additional members will serve one-year terms. The recent appointments to the committee will all serve until Feb. 28, 2025: Michael Aletaris, Bill Rahm, Paul Via, Eddie Rockwell, Cathy Bernard, Erin Eggerton, Jordan Stastny and Olivia Mitrovich.