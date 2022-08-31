BreakingNews
Johns Creek appoints 9 to serve on new committee

Johns Creek recently appointed nine citizens to serve on the Arts, Culture and Entertainment Committee. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In May, the Johns Creek City Council created a 9-member Arts, Culture and Entertainment Committee. Following a review of the nominations for the committee, the council made their recommendations to Mayor John Bradberry.

At their most recent council meeting, Mayor Bradberry appointed nine citizens to serve as members of the committee. Jane Lanning, Gibran Green, Kiliaen Ludlow and Azure Duan will serve one-year terms ending Aug. 15, 2023. Julie Coco, Devon Dabney, Lynn Canty, Kishan Tallapally and Kristian Yun-Thayer will serve two-year terms ending Aug. 15, 2024.

The Arts, Culture and Entertainment Committee will review externally submitted applications or generate suggestions to the city council on art pieces for public spaces as well as cultural and/or entertainment events that may enhance the city’s current special events.

