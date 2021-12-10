Johns Creek amends stormwater utility ordinance to allow pro-rating bills

Earlier this year, Johns Creek adopted a stormwater utility rate structure. The average homeowner in Johns Creek is billed one equivalent residential unit for an annual bill of $69. Larger homes (and businesses) with more than 4,000 square feet of runoff area, are charged more. To make for an easier transition, the city authorized a 50% credit on all bills for the 2021 billing cycle.

In late October, Fulton County mailed the bills and an informational flyer to all Johns Creek property owners. The city has received numerous calls from property owners that have purchased or sold a home this year and need to confirm who is responsible for paying the stormwater bill. The overwhelming majority of these calls related to changes in property ownership have asked the city if the bill can be prorated or adjusted to reflect the purchase/sale. To accommodate that change, the language in the ordinance had to be amended.