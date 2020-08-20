Johns Creek advances Cauley Creek Park planning

The Johns Creek City Council has approved a $775,000 contract amendment to have its engineering consultant, Barge Design Solutions Inc., move to the next phase of planning for Cauley Creek Park.
The so-called Phase 1+ scope option for 100% construction documents will lead to a fully functional park, with vehicular and pedestrian access and restrooms, Public Works Director Lynette Baker said in an agenda report to the council.
“The completion of the construction documents will take approximately seven months, (with) completion anticipated at the end of April, 2021,” Baker said. “The construction documents will then be put out to bid, allowing for construction in late summer 2021.”
Cauley Creek Park will be Johns Creek’s biggest park, with about 200 acres extending from Bell Road to the river near the Abbotts Bridge Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Information: https://bit.ly/2Dukxuy