Johns Creek advances Cauley Creek Park planning

The so-called Phase 1+ scope option for 100% construction documents will lead to a fully functional park, with vehicular and pedestrian access and restrooms, Public Works Director Lynette Baker said in an agenda report to the council.

“The completion of the construction documents will take approximately seven months, (with) completion anticipated at the end of April, 2021,” Baker said. “The construction documents will then be put out to bid, allowing for construction in late summer 2021.”