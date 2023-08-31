Exclusive
Johns Creek adjusting fees for special events and 5K races

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago
The opening of Cauley Creek Park and preparations for the city’s Health, Wellness, and Innovation 5K, the first formal 5K race at the park on Saturday, Oct.7, has provided Johns Creek with an opportunity to revisit the city’s fees for 5Ks and other special events.

The city has allowed special events (including 5K races) with no application fee and only a $50 permit fee.

After reviewing the process in nearby cities, Johns Creek has approved a tiered system similar to ones used in Suwanee, Buford and Decatur. All will pay a $200 application fee, then permit fees will be charged depending on the anticipated attendance at the event or 5K.

Resident or Johns Creek-based nonprofits will pay fees for special events ranging from $250 up to $5,000. 5K events at Cauley Creek Park will pay a $2,000 fee, and 5K events at Newtown Park will pay a $3,000 fee.

Non-resident or for-profit/commercial organizations will pay fees for special events ranging from $375 up to $7,500. 5K events at Cauley Creek Park will pay a $3,000 fee, and 5K events at Newtown Park will pay a $4,500 fee.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
