Johns Creek adds new recreation and parks member

Johns Creek’s mayor and city council recently appointed Erin Eggerton to replace a recently vacated spot on the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
52 minutes ago

Johns Creek’s mayor and city council recently appointed Erin Eggerton to replace a recently vacated spot on the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee. Eggerton will replace Mary Justice who resigned on June 8. She will complete Justice’s unexpired term which ends Feb. 28, 2023.

Eggerton is currently a Johns Creek Beautification board member, works in turf and ornamental tree/shrub health and care, is field trained in design and a GGIA Certified Plant Professional. She has volunteered on the Johns Creek Beautification committee since Jan 2019 and volunteered at Medlock Bridge Elementary School 2009-2014.

The 15-member committee provides input and recommendations to the city council on city-owned parks policy and their recreation programs, including direction on the city’s Recreation & Parks Strategic Plan and park bond program.

