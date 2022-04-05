ajc logo
X

Johns Creek adds fees for new alcohol license types

For Johns Creek’s development of the Town Center area, the city determined a need to revise the city’s alcohol ordinance by adding fees for several new license types. (Courtesy Six Bridges Brewing and Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau)

caption arrowCaption
For Johns Creek’s development of the Town Center area, the city determined a need to revise the city’s alcohol ordinance by adding fees for several new license types. (Courtesy Six Bridges Brewing and Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

In preparation for Johns Creek’s development of the Town Center area, the city needed to revise the city’s alcohol ordinance by adding fees for several new license types.

The revised ordinance includes new permit and license types, the ability for businesses to apply for “add-on” licenses, the ability for non-eating establishments to offer limited alcohol consumption and creation of open container areas in special districts.

Among the recent updates, the city approved a new fee for retail package specialty gift shops, new fees for licenses within the limited sales or consumption on premises category, and new fees for licenses within the add-on services and specialty licenses category.

Changes also include new fees for licenses within the temporary licenses category such as a public facility event permits, grand opening/annual promotion permit, and new fees for license types within the manufacturing category such as (brewery, micro-brewery, distillery and micro-distillery).

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta survey of food habits helping to craft city’s sustainable agriculture plan
1h ago
Sandy Springs police and fire undergo bicycle patrol training program
1h ago
State board approves plan for private tolls on Ga. 400 express lanes
8h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top