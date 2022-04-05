Johns Creek adds fees for new alcohol license types

In preparation for Johns Creek’s development of the Town Center area, the city needed to revise the city’s alcohol ordinance by adding fees for several new license types.
The revised ordinance includes new permit and license types, the ability for businesses to apply for “add-on” licenses, the ability for non-eating establishments to offer limited alcohol consumption and creation of open container areas in special districts.
Among the recent updates, the city approved a new fee for retail package specialty gift shops, new fees for licenses within the limited sales or consumption on premises category, and new fees for licenses within the add-on services and specialty licenses category.
Changes also include new fees for licenses within the temporary licenses category such as a public facility event permits, grand opening/annual promotion permit, and new fees for license types within the manufacturing category such as (brewery, micro-brewery, distillery and micro-distillery).
