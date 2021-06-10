ajc logo
Johns Creek accepting applications for leadership program

Tamera McDuffie accepts her graduation certificate from the Leadership Johns Creek team April 16, 2021. (Courtesy Leadership Johns Creek)
North Fulton County | 53 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Leadership Johns Creek is accepting applications now through June 15 for the Class of 2022.

Approximately 18-28 leaders are chosen each year to represent a cross-section of Johns Creek’s education, city and government, healthcare, public safety, business, non-profit, and active volunteer residents.

The nine-month structured series includes day retreats, day seminars, hands-on experiences, community tours, and discussion groups that explore the community and examine themselves as leaders. Meetings and activities take place between September and May, with a welcome retreat in August and graduation in June.

Applications: www.leadershipjohnscreek.com. Questions: Nakia Mattis at mattis@leadershipjohnscreek.com or 404-210-2543.

