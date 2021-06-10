Johns Creek accepting applications for leadership program

Approximately 18-28 leaders are chosen each year to represent a cross-section of Johns Creek’s education, city and government, healthcare, public safety, business, non-profit, and active volunteer residents.

The nine-month structured series includes day retreats, day seminars, hands-on experiences, community tours, and discussion groups that explore the community and examine themselves as leaders. Meetings and activities take place between September and May, with a welcome retreat in August and graduation in June.