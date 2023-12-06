Intersection improvements in Sandy Springs to detour drivers

Northside Drive in Sandy Springs is now closed at Old Powers Ferry Road and Riverview Road until Dec 23 to complete roundabout construction.

The city conducted a comprehensive traffic study of this area to determine ways to improve sight distances and improve side street delays on Riverside Road. The results indicated the existing intersection performed poorly during both morning and afternoon peak travel hours. There is also not enough sight distance when stopping on Northside Drive north of the intersection.

This project is expected to improve commutes by realigning the intersection and adding a roundabout. Drivers should plan to avoid this intersection while construction is completed.