Input needed for survey about American Rescue Plan Act funds in Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell residents and business owners are invited to participate in an online survey to help the city clarify its priorities and identify the best to spend the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

ARPA funds can be used in a variety of ways to reduce the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roswell expects to receive $11.4 million in emergency funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that must be spent by the end of 2026.

Provide feedback on potential use categories: www.RoswellGov.com/ARPASurvey.

The survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.

