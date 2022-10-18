In mayors vs. Fulton fight, both sides say they need tax revenue for essential services

Fulton officials have been less vocal in public comments about the dispute, but in a statement late Monday the county said that Grady Health System and other agencies could weigh-in on how an increase in the county’s share of LOST revenue would help their organizations.

“Fulton County has received requests for more than $140 million annually for indigent health care,” Fulton spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez said in the statement.

The LOST is a one-penny sales tax that local governments use to pay for services. The tax is renegotiated every 10 years. Currently, Fulton cities’ collectively share 95% of LOST revenue, leaving the county less than 5%.

The cities and Fulton County commissioners have met twice in mediation to discuss changing distribution of the revenue, but did not come to an agreement. Both sides say they want to resolve the issue before the Dec. 31 deadline when the current LOST agreement lapses.

Dickens said that Fulton wanted a 163% increase in the county’s share of LOST revenue during the last mediation on Oct. 7.

“They just want additional revenue and that would then hurt the cities’ ability to do what we’re doing,” the mayor said. “They are hoping we will raise property taxes or reduce services — none of those are good options.”

Corbitt-Dominguez said the increase offered by the county would be phased in over the next decade.

“The county’s most recent offer would yield $22.8 million in LOST funding for the county in 2023 compared to $15 million in 2021, an increase of $7 million,” Corbitt-Dominguez said in the statement.

The spokeswoman said that in comparison, the cities’ last offer would give the county an increase of $1.2 million.

Credit: Adrianne Murchison Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Commissioners say the county needs more funds to address greater mental health needs of residents, public health demands due to the stress on the Grady Hospital System and the closure of two hospitals, as well as the increased the jail population.

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry is asking residents to contact their Fulton commissioner with concerns about changes in the tax revenue for their cities.

“None of these cities and none of these mayors has any desire to be vindictive,” Bradberry said. “The cities represent more than 99% of residents of Fulton county.”