Improvements coming to East Roswell Park tennis courts

The city owns and operates 28 outdoor tennis courts and four outdoor pickleball courts. Depending on weather and maintenance factors, most hard-court surfaces last between 15 to 20 years before it needs to be completely rebuilt. The city’s regular maintenance plan that includes cleaning and a cyclical resurfacing program has helped extend the lifespan of these courts.

The tennis courts being rebuilt (courts 5 through 8) were constructed over 20 years ago and have never been rebuilt. These upper-level courts are supported by an engineered retaining wall that has been inspected to ensure its structural integrity.