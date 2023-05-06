Improvements coming to East Roswell Park tennis courts

The Roswell City Council has approved a $217,080 contract with Signature Tennis Courts to rebuild four tennis courts at East Roswell Park. The contract also includes new fencing and windscreens around all eight courts in the park.
The city owns and operates 28 outdoor tennis courts and four outdoor pickleball courts. Depending on weather and maintenance factors, most hard-court surfaces last between 15 to 20 years before it needs to be completely rebuilt. The city’s regular maintenance plan that includes cleaning and a cyclical resurfacing program has helped extend the lifespan of these courts.
The tennis courts being rebuilt (courts 5 through 8) were constructed over 20 years ago and have never been rebuilt. These upper-level courts are supported by an engineered retaining wall that has been inspected to ensure its structural integrity.
During the rebuild, courts 5 through 8 will also be designed with the ability to use them for pickleball play.
