High school students get real-world experience at rocket science

Georgia Tech’s Rocket Club attended prior to the rocket launch to discuss Tech’s program and answer questions. The college students were very impressed with IA students’ knowledge and their high-level questions.

Evidence that the program is inspiring future problem solvers, IA junior Rahul Cherian said his goal is to attend Georgia Tech, “I like cars a lot, so I’ll probably go into the mechanical field.”

To continue nurturing these young future engineers, representatives from Lockheed Martin also attended the event to discuss their aerospace program.

“This summer, we had an IT company come and have their annual retreat. They said, why don’t we have three of your IT students come and present what they are working on right now,” said IA Assistant Principal Agnes Browning. “Each of these kids have their own passion, their own side projects. Each one of them came and presented and the company said, ‘This is amazing, we’re giving each of you an internship right now.’”

Attendance at IA is by application to the Fulton County Magnet Program from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15. Learn more: www.fultonschools.org/Page/18605.