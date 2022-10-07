ajc logo
X

Help shape Johns Creek’s recreation and parks master plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Johns Creek is amid a nine-month process to develop a Recreation and Parks Strategic Master Plan update. The community-driven process will shape the city’s recreation and parks strategic direction and vision for the next 15 years. The finished plan will guide the redevelopment and expansion of parks and open spaces, facilities, and recreation opportunities.

Johns Creek’s Recreation and Parks Department maintains over 400 acres of parkland and nature reserve, including five access points to the Chattahoochee River. The plan update will include activities and sports for youth and people of all ages, ability and backgrounds.

For residents who have not been able to attend any of the previous public input meetings, there’s still time to review initial documents and provide feedback: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekparks. The city plans to complete the update process in December.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

BREAKING: 2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout1h ago

Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial
2h ago

Credit: Meg Kinnard / AP

The Jolt: Republican voters react to Herschel Walker turmoil
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: For the first and last time, Harsin brings Auburn to Athens
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: For the first and last time, Harsin brings Auburn to Athens
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta approves banner sign extension
2h ago
Sandy Springs approves fire station construction contract
19h ago
Investigation finds judge was attorney on cases he presided over in court
Featured

Credit: AJC file

Marginal gain in Georgia’s high school graduation rate
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
7h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top