Help shape Johns Creek’s recreation and parks master plan

Johns Creek’s Recreation and Parks Department maintains over 400 acres of parkland and nature reserve, including five access points to the Chattahoochee River. The plan update will include activities and sports for youth and people of all ages, ability and backgrounds.

For residents who have not been able to attend any of the previous public input meetings, there’s still time to review initial documents and provide feedback: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekparks. The city plans to complete the update process in December.