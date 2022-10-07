Help shape Johns Creek’s recreation and parks master plan

Johns Creek is amid a nine-month process to develop a Recreation and Parks Strategic Master Plan update. The community-driven process will shape the city’s recreation and parks strategic direction and vision for the next 15 years. The finished plan will guide the redevelopment and expansion of parks and open spaces, facilities, and recreation opportunities.
Johns Creek’s Recreation and Parks Department maintains over 400 acres of parkland and nature reserve, including five access points to the Chattahoochee River. The plan update will include activities and sports for youth and people of all ages, ability and backgrounds.
For residents who have not been able to attend any of the previous public input meetings, there’s still time to review initial documents and provide feedback: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekparks. The city plans to complete the update process in December.
