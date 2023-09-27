Habitat for Humanity fundraiser comes to Sandy Springs

Credit: Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta

Credit: Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago
X

Singer-songwriters Emily Saliers and David Ryan Harris will headline the third annual Harmonies for Homes concert benefiting Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at City Green, 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.

Emily Saliers is one half of the Grammy Award-winning folk rock music duo, Indigo Girls. Saliers plays acoustic and electric guitars, as well as banjo, piano, mandolin and ukulele.

David Ryan Harris began his career in the 1980s as the front man for the Atlanta rock group, Follow for Now. Currently promoting his solo act, he can frequently be seen performing with John Mayer, Dave Matthews, Santana, Sister Hazel, Better Than Ezra and Collective Soul.

Tickets are $200 each and tax-deductible sponsorships begin at $1,000. This event raises funds to support Habitat’s mission to build, refurbish and repair homes for families in need. Tickets and sponsorships: www.citysprings.com/events/harmonies-homes.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
