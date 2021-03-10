Greenway extension in Alpharetta on track for completion this year

The portion of Windward Parkway at the tunnel crossing has been completed and normal traffic flow has resumed. About 50% of the walking surface for the boardwalk has also been constructed, with the remainder expected to be complete by March 31. Construction of the pedestrian bridge adjacent to Windward Parkway, east of Marconi Drive, is expected to be begin by March 15.

Once completed, this leg of the Big Creek Greenway will result in a 14-mile trail system running through Roswell, Alpharetta, and Forsyth. Ultimately the trail system will begin at the Chattahoochee River in Roswell to Bethelview Road in Forsyth.