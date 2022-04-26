Greater North Fulton Chamber announces Women INfluencing Business award winners

The Business Woman Rising Star Award was presented to Melody Swilling, owner and founder of Swilling Family Law and The Nonprofit Woman of Excellence Award was presented to Holly York, Executive Director of North Fulton Community Charities.

The Business Woman of Excellence Award | Small Business was presented to Valarie Mackey, CEO of WrightNow Solutions and The Business Woman of Excellence Award | Large Business was presented to Leslie Day-Harrell, Executive Vice President, Associate Experience and Head of Corporate Real Estate at Jackson Healthcare.