Greater North Fulton Chamber announces Women INfluencing Business award winners

The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, serving Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell and Sandy Springs, recently announced the winners of the 2022 North Fulton Women INfluencing Business Awards. From left: Leslie Day-Harrell, Jackson Healthcare, Valarie Mackey, WrightNow Solutions, Rita Evans, Banks, Evans & Assoc., Merrill Lynch, Holly York, North Fulton Community Charities, Melody Swilling, Swilling Family Law. (Courtesy Greater North Fulton Chamber)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, serving Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell and Sandy Springs, recently announced the winners of the 2022 North Fulton Women INfluencing Business Awards.

The Business Woman Rising Star Award was presented to Melody Swilling, owner and founder of Swilling Family Law and The Nonprofit Woman of Excellence Award was presented to Holly York, Executive Director of North Fulton Community Charities.

The Business Woman of Excellence Award | Small Business was presented to Valarie Mackey, CEO of WrightNow Solutions and The Business Woman of Excellence Award | Large Business was presented to Leslie Day-Harrell, Executive Vice President, Associate Experience and Head of Corporate Real Estate at Jackson Healthcare.

The Business Woman of Excellence Living Legacy Award was presented to Rita Evans, Vice President, Senior Consultant with Merrill Lynch – Banks, Evans, Scott & O’Hare.

Women INfluencing Business is a committee of the Greater North Fulton Chamber, chaired by Sarabeth Stine, TriNet, focused on advancing and connecting women in the North Fulton business community.

Details about each Influencing woman: www.gnfcc.com/business-development/programs/women-in-business.

