ajc logo
X

Greater North Fulton Chamber announces mentor matches

The Greater North Fulton Chamber shares four of their seven Mentor Matches. (Courtesy Greater North Fulton Chamber)

caption arrowCaption
The Greater North Fulton Chamber shares four of their seven Mentor Matches. (Courtesy Greater North Fulton Chamber)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Attracting and retaining top talent is the goal set out by The Greater North Fulton Chamber’s Mentor Match Program. The program is designed to support the Chamber’s NextGen Connects’ mission to develop future leaders in North Fulton.

Selected mentees have been paired with high-level professionals from an array of commercial, nonprofit and government backgrounds. These mentors will help shape each younger professional’s future by sharing their knowledge and providing a firsthand glimpse of life and work in North Fulton.

“It is my honor to work with Jason Perez, LGE’s Alpharetta financial center manager in the GNFCC Mentor Match program,” said Mentor Alan Najjar, Smith & Howard in information from GNFCC. “Good mentors were invaluable in shaping my banking career, and I am fully committed to repaying ‘the system’ by investing quality time in Jason’s professional and personal development.”

Learn about the seven match pairings at www.tinyurl.com/GNFCC-MentorMatch.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Johns Creek announces art competition winners
2h ago
Milton requests Providence Park restroom agreement
4h ago
Roswell Clay Collective to sell works in upcoming show
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top