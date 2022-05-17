Greater North Fulton Chamber announces mentor matches

Selected mentees have been paired with high-level professionals from an array of commercial, nonprofit and government backgrounds. These mentors will help shape each younger professional’s future by sharing their knowledge and providing a firsthand glimpse of life and work in North Fulton.

“It is my honor to work with Jason Perez, LGE’s Alpharetta financial center manager in the GNFCC Mentor Match program,” said Mentor Alan Najjar, Smith & Howard in information from GNFCC. “Good mentors were invaluable in shaping my banking career, and I am fully committed to repaying ‘the system’ by investing quality time in Jason’s professional and personal development.”