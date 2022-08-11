Goodwill North Georgia to host fashion show celebrating National Thrift Day

BreakingNews
North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
The event includes live music and shoppers will receive a 25% discount

Thrifting is a lifestyle for many fashionistas.

Jassmine Smith says that while she can find some of her favorite clothing at Goodwill of North Georgia and local consignment stores, a thrifting way of life includes donating unwanted items too.

Smith, owner of Jass is Serving online shopping business, calls it sustainable shopping.

She is one of five similar business owners helping to stage a fashion show hosted by Goodwill North Georgia in honor of National Thrift Shopping Day on August 17.

“The whole point of the fashion show is to encourage people to shop sustainably and affordably, while also helping to impact the community,” said Smith, 29.

The free event will be held 6-8 p.m. at the big store and donation center in Decatur at 2201 Lawrenceville Highway.

It’s the nonprofit’s third fashion show celebrating National Thrift Day since 2019. Stevie Seay, communications manager of Goodwill North Georgia, said at least 100 people are expected to attend. The event includes live music and shoppers will receive a 25% discount during the two-hour window.

“With this fashion show, we’re highlighting all the wonders of the thrifting scene, exemplifying the wide range of options shoppers have when it comes to styling thrifted pieces together,” Seay said in a statement.

A total of 30 models will walk the runway, Seay said.

In addition to Smith, models from The House of Thrift Boutique, Colorfully Thrifted G, Melinda Foster and Smoot Avenue are participating in the event.

Dozens of thrift stores are located in metro Atlanta, according to Thriftshopper.com. Thrifting or repurposing items goes back to the early days of the Salvation Army helping needy families in the 1800s.

The original Goodwill was founded in 1902 in Boston by Methodist Minister Edgar J. Helms, who collected used household goods and clothing in wealthier areas of the city, according to Goodwillbigbend.org.

Goodwill North Georgia was founded in 1925 with a mission to help people find work. All profits from Goodwill North Georgia stores are directed to the career centers, which employ more than 3,000 people, president and CEO Keith Parker has said.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

